Better.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice

Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg is taking time off with immediate effect, Vice reported on Friday, citing an email https://www.vice.com/en/article/jgmpab/better-ceo-taking-time-off-effective-immediately-email from the digital mortgage company's board of directors.

The move comes after Garg apologized earlier this week for his manner of handling layoffs at the mortgage company after a video of him firing 900 people via a Zoom call went viral on social media.

