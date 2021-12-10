Left Menu

Finland picks Lockheed Martin F-35A in a huge deal

Switzerland, another militarily non-aligned European country, and NATO members Denmark and Norway previously decided to buy the Lockheed Martin F-35.Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre 832-mile border with Russia, has increased its bilateral defense and military cooperation with both Sweden and the United States in the past few years.

PTI | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:20 IST
Finland picks Lockheed Martin F-35A in a huge deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finland has agreed to buy 64 Lockheed Martin fighter jets to replace its aging fleet of combat planes in a 10 billion-euro ($11.3 billion) deal that represents the Finnish military's largest ever purchase, the government said Friday.

Finland picked the American company's F-35A fighters from five contenders, which also included the Boeing F-18 Super Hornet, the Dassault Rafale from France, Britain's Eurofighter Typhoon and the Saab Gripen from Sweden.

The Finnish air force has a fleet of more than 60 F-18 Hornets that were acquired from McDonnell Douglas in the early 1990s. It started looking for a successor aircraft in 2014. The Defense Ministry said Friday that the price tag for the deal with Lockheed Martin includes training and other equipment. European Union member Finland, which is part of the European Union, is a militarily non-aligned nation but closely cooperates with NATO in a way similar to neighbouring Sweden. Switzerland, another militarily non-aligned European country, and NATO members Denmark and Norway previously decided to buy the Lockheed Martin F-35.

Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (832-mile) border with Russia, has increased its bilateral defense and military cooperation with both Sweden and the United States in the past few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021