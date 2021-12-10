Left Menu

Canada, US appreciate actions taken by India in reducing, harnessing methane gas: Govt

India is one of the members since its inception and has taken up vice-chairmanship for the first time in the Steering Leadership along with US.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:21 IST
The government on Friday said Canada and the US have appreciated the actions taken by India in reducing and harnessing methane gas.

Emission of methane is a big concern as it is a greenhouse gas having 25-28 times more harmful effect than carbon dioxide, the coal ministry said in a statement.

''Both Canada and the US appreciated the actions taken by India in reducing and harnessing methane gas,'' the statement said.

A Steering Leadership meeting of Global Methane Initiative (GMI) has been held virtually in which coal ministry's Additional Secretary V K Tiwari, as the vice chairman of this global initiative, informed the participants about the work being carried out by India to mitigate the emission of methane. GMI is a voluntary government and an informal international partnership having members from 45 countries, including the US and Canada.

The forum has been created to achieve global reduction in anthropogenic methane emission through partnership among developed and developing countries having economies in transition.

The forum was created in 2004. India is one of the members since its inception and has taken up vice-chairmanship for the first time in the Steering Leadership along with US. The chairperson of the Steering Leadership is from Canada. Several decisions, including holding the next round of meeting in near future, were taken at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

