Gati-KWE plans inland container depot at its new surface transhipment centre

Logistics firm Gati-KWE Express plans to build an inland as well as rail containers depot at its largest surface transhipment centre that was opened here on Friday.

The centre, spread over 1.5 lakh square feet, is located on the Western Peripheral Expressway in Farukh Nagar and is also connected to major national highways. It will offer customers the key advantage of speedier freight movement and lower dwell time, according to the company.

Gati-Kintetsu Express Pvt Ltd (Gati-KWE) is a joint venture between Gati and Kintetsu World Express (KWE). Gati holds a 70 per cent stake, while the remaining shareholding is with KWE.

Allcargo is the promoter and the single largest shareholder of Gati, with 47 per cent ownership.

At the function for the opening of the Surface Transshipment Centre (STC), Pirojshaw Sarkari, Chief Executive Officer of Gati, said there are plans to set up 7 more such centres in the next 15 months.

''...in some of the areas, we have already started growing business, Mumbai, Bangalore, Indore, Nagpur. We are also looking at other areas both in the east and northeast,'' he noted.

Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman of Allcargo Logistics and Gati Ltd, said logistics are transforming globally with the emergence of technology and new expectations from the customers, particularly in the e-commerce area.

E-commerce is not just about consumers but also about manufacturers and service providers like Gati, Shetty said, adding that a facility like the STC will go a long way in serving those demands and requirements of the market.

According to him, there is a balance area of 60-70 acres at the STC site.

''We will build an inland container and rail container depot. This facility will have the opportunity to have containers or shipments coming through,'' he said. The STC, equipped with capabilities to process short-haul cargo deliveries in north India and long-haul cargo movements on a pan-India spread, can process cargo loads of around 1,000 trucks per day, according to the company.

It has a throughput capacity of over 15,000 tonnes, with the ability to scale up and a daily package volume capacity of over 6,00,000 tonnes. Besides, it will focus on minimising transit times between far south and northeast regions to north India.

Meanwhile, Allcargo is working on three new logistics parks in Pune, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.

