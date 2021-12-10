Left Menu

Germany to pass extra budget for more climate funds on Monday - FinMin

Germany's new coalition government will pass a supplementary budget on Monday that will see 60 billion euros ($68 billion) of unused debt from this year's federal budget channelled into a climate and transformation fund, the finance minister said. "I have handed the draft supplementary budget to the cabinet today," Christian Lindner said on Friday, confirming a Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-pass-extra-budget-monday-more-climate-funds-sources-2021-12-09.

Germany's new coalition government will pass a supplementary budget on Monday that will see 60 billion euros ($68 billion) of unused debt from this year's federal budget channelled into a climate and transformation fund, the finance minister said.

"I have handed the draft supplementary budget to the cabinet today," Christian Lindner said on Friday, confirming a Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-pass-extra-budget-monday-more-climate-funds-sources-2021-12-09. The coalition wants to deploy the funds to make critical public investments in climate protection measures - from charging points for electric vehicles to better insulating homes - and the digitalization of Europe's largest economy.

The debt-financed injection means that Berlin will likely make nearly full use of the 240 billion euro debt ceiling originally granted by its parliament for 2021. Germany will exceed its credit limit by 207 billion euros ($234 billion) in 2021, leading to parliament having to renew its approval to suspend the debt brake, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

($1 = 0.8866 euros)

