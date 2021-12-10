Shriram Properties IPO gets 4.60 times subscription on last day of offer

Shriram Properties' initial share sale got subscribed 4.60 times on the final day of the offering on Friday and the retail investors category was subscribed more than 12 times.

The price band for the offer was Rs 113-118 per share.

According to data available with the BSE till 5 pm, the Initial Public Offer (IPO) attracted 13,51,21,875 bids for 2,93,51,639 shares on sale, resulting in 4.60 times subscription.

All the categories were oversubscribed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 12.72 times with 6,71,97,125 bids as against 52,83,185 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion elicited 1.85 times subscription. For the offer of 1,58,49,559 shares, the bids received stood at 2,93,44,500.

In the case of non-institutional investors, the subscription touched 4.82 times wherein for 79,24,778 shares, the bids were at 3,82,13,250.

As per the data, the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.25 times. The bids received stood at 3,67,000 for 2,94,117 shares on sale.

The realty player mopped up little over Rs 268 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday. The net proceeds from the issue will be used towards repayment and/ or pre-payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

