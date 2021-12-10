Left Menu

Pathankot Mandi Highway Pvt Ltd achieves financial closure for highway upgrading project: IRB Infra

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Friday said the companys wholly owned subsidiary Pathankot Mandi Highway Private Ltd has achieved financial closure for its Pathankot-Mandi hybrid annuity project. The financial closure was achieved at the bid project cost of Rs 828 crore, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:25 IST
Pathankot Mandi Highway Pvt Ltd achieves financial closure for highway upgrading project: IRB Infra
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Friday said the company's wholly owned subsidiary Pathankot Mandi Highway Private Ltd has achieved financial closure for its Pathankot-Mandi hybrid annuity project. The project comprises rehabilitating and upgrading a 28.7-km stretch of National Highway 154. The financial closure was achieved at the bid project cost of Rs 828 crore, the company said in a statement. The project concession period will be for 15 years, excluding the construction period of 730 days. The project will be receiving financial support of Rs 331 crore from NHAI, equity of Rs 124 crore from the company and project financing of Rs 373 crore from lenders, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021