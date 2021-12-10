Left Menu

Customs seize gold worth over Rs 3 crore at Hyderabad airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:28 IST
Customs officials on Friday seized gold weighing over 7 kg valued approximately at Rs 3.6 crore from four Sudanese passengers who travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad on a flight.

Two female and an equal number of male Sudanese passengers were intercepted, a Customs release said.

''During Customs check, the said passengers were found to have gold bars and gold in paste form concealed inside their rectum, gold items totally weighing 7.3Kg valued at Rs.3.6Cr (approx),'' it said.

The gold has been seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation was in progress, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

