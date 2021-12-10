Tesla's Elon Musk says he is 'thinking of quitting' his jobs

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday.

"Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said https://bit.ly/3Gz1TN0 in the tweet, without elaborating. It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years." "It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

Last month, he asked his followers https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-selloff-puts-risk-its-1-trillion-club-membership-2021-11-10 on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion since. The billionaire is known for his Twitter banter and lively interactions with followers which have in the past raised regulatory and corporate governance questions, lawyers have said https://www.reuters.com/business/five-legal-questions-raised-by-elon-musks-unorthodox-share-sales-2021-11-11. Musk was fined $20 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for tweets in 2018 and was required to step down as chairman.

Howard Fischer, a partner at law firm Moses & Singer, said he doubted Musk's latest tweets violated any rules because they were too vague. He added: "I think that Musk’s social media comments are subject to a substantial discount, as it were, by the market, as compared to other executives."

