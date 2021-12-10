Uttar Pradesh floor inaugurated at Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted proceedings at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh floor of the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo on Friday. In a video message, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest industrial markets.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted proceedings at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh floor of the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo on Friday. In a video message, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest industrial markets. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by following the principle of 'reform-perform-transform', the state has taken numerous initiatives to transform its industrial landscape, he added. Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said here that Uttar Pradesh will be showcasing its growth journey and investment opportunities across key sectors like food processing, tourism, textiles MSMEs, healthcare, education and startups at the India Pavilion during the state week from December 10 to 23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Yogi Adityanath
- Indian
- Narendra Modi
- Navneet Sehgal
- Dubai
- India
ALSO READ
INS Vela commissioned into Indian Navy in Mumbai
Indian music composer and Grammy winner Ricky Kej nominated again for Grammy for album 'Divine Tides'
Indian Navy commissions submarine INS Vela in Mumbai.
Leading Indian Short Video App Hipi introduces its latest avatar offering the world's first AI-based in-video discovery feature
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.