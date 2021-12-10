Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh floor inaugurated at Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted proceedings at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh floor of the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo on Friday. In a video message, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest industrial markets.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh floor inaugurated at Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted proceedings at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh floor of the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo on Friday. In a video message, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest industrial markets. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by following the principle of 'reform-perform-transform', the state has taken numerous initiatives to transform its industrial landscape, he added. Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal said here that Uttar Pradesh will be showcasing its growth journey and investment opportunities across key sectors like food processing, tourism, textiles MSMEs, healthcare, education and startups at the India Pavilion during the state week from December 10 to 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021