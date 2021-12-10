Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:43 IST
Bengal govt interacts with diplomats of 25 countries on BGBS '22
The West Bengal government on Friday held an interactive session with senior diplomats of 25 countries in its effort to attract delegates from across the world to the sixth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) to be organised in April next year.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi urged those countries to collaborate and engage with the state government in several sectors such as infrastructure, urban development, health and tourism, according to an official statement.

“Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls and Deputy High Commissioners from 25 countries including Germany, Italy, France, USA, Russia, Netherlands, Israel have attended the meeting and expressed interest in investing in Bengal,” it said.

The West Bengal government has been organising BGBS since 2015 to attract investments to the state. After a hiatus of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, its sixth edition is scheduled to be held on April 20 and 21 next year.

The focus sector includes infrastructure, urban development, IT and ITeS, education, technical and vocational training, health, tourism, manufacturing industries and agri and allied sector.

At the interactive session, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department, Amit Mitra, briefed about the business policies of the West Bengal government. Senior officials of other departments were present at the meeting.

A few days ago, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat and is expected to be present at the event.

