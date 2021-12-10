France's Macron says will help Ukraine preserve its territorial integrity
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that he had spoken on the phone with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and confirmed France's determination to help Ukraine preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Macron said both presidents agreed on the need to relaunch talks under the "Normandie" format, with French and German mediation. He added that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin in coming days and that he would speak with Zelenskiy again in Brussels on Dec. 15.
