Left Menu

Daimler settles diesel emission claims in Canada for $197 mln

Daimler said the settlement, which is still subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, resolved the class action without a finding suggesting that functionalities in Daimler's vehicles were defeat devices.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 00:22 IST
Daimler settles diesel emission claims in Canada for $197 mln

Daimler on Friday said it agreed to settle claims in Canada that some of its diesel vehicles likely contained a "defeat device" used to cheat emissions testing, an accusation the German luxury carmaker denies.

Daimler said the settlement will cost about C$250.2 million dollars ($197 million). "With the settlement, Daimler takes another step toward resolution of various diesel proceedings and avoids lengthy court actions with respective legal and financial risks," the company said.

"Daimler denies the material factual allegations and legal claims asserted by the plaintiffs and settlement class members," it added. Daimler said the settlement, which is still subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, resolved the class action without a finding suggesting that functionalities in Daimler's vehicles were defeat devices. ($1 = 1.2717 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021