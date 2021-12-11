REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

Russia demanded on Friday that NATO rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine and Georgia that they would one day become members and said the alliance should promise not to deploy weapons in countries bordering Russia that could threaten its security.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-OMICRON Boosters significantly restore protection vs Omicron, UK says

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Booster COVID-19 shots significantly restore protection against mild disease caused by the Omicron variant, in part reversing an otherwise steep drop in vaccine effectiveness, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday. U.S.

USA-COURT/ABORTION U.S. Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion curbs intact but allows suit

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday left in place a ban on most abortions in Texas but allowed a legal challenge to proceed, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it still hanging in the balance. USA-COAL/OVERSEAS

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables.

BUSINESS USA-DRUGPRICING/

Drugmakers aim big price hikes at U.S. patients, congressional report finds WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Drugmakers have targeted the U.S. market to earn outsized profits from old medicines, according to a report released on Friday by the House Oversight Committee that highlighted Eli Lilly and Co, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, which dominate the market for insulin.

NUANCE COMMNS-M&A/MICROSOFT-EU Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance bid set for EU antitrust approval

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Microsoft is set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-MICHAEL NESMITH/ Michael Nesmith, musician and TV star of 'The Monkees' fame, dead at age 78

Michael Nesmith, one of the stars of "The Monkees," a 1960s TV comedy series about a rock quartet modeled after the Beatles, died on Friday of natural causes at the age of 78, his family said in a statement on his website. SPACE-EXPLORATION/BLUEORIGIN

TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch VAN HORN, Texas, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following the contrail blazed by "Star Trek" actor William Shatner to boldly go where few celebrities have gone before, two more honorary guests of Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin are ready to take a free joyride to the final frontier.

SPORTS SPORT-BRITAIN/CONCUSSION

Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The British government published a 10-point action plan on Friday to tackle concussion in sport by developing new protocols alongside sporting bodies and introducing new technology by autumn next year to mitigate head injuries.

OLYMPICS-2022/RUSSIA Russia presents flagless uniforms for Beijing Games

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia unveiled the national team uniform for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday, leaving out its tricolour flag from the design to comply with doping sanctions. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS INDIA-FARMERS/PROTESTS (PIX)

Indian farmers to vacate the protest site as they call off year-long protest after govt assurances Indian farmers called off a year-long protest on Thursday after the government conceded a clutch of demands, including assurances to consider guaranteed prices for all produce.

11 Dec PALESTINIANS-POLITICS/ELECTION (PIX) (TV)

Palestinians vote in local elections seen as referendum on Abbas Palestinians will hold municipal elections in the occupied West Bank on Saturday in a rare democratic exercise that was unlikely to quell frustration with President Mahmoud Abbas after he nixed planned legislative and presidential votes earlier this year.

11 Dec IRAN-NUCLEAR/

Iran nuclear talks continue Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both countries back into full compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal continue.

11 Dec BRITAIN-G7/ (PIX) (TV)

UK hosts G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will welcome counterparts from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU over three days, from Friday 10 until Sunday 12 December. Countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will also attend the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meetings for the first time, a sign of the UK’s growing Indo-Pacific tilt, the British Foreign Office said.

11 Dec FRANCE-ELECTION/PECRESSE (PIX) (TV)

Pecresse kicks off election campaign with speech Valerie Pecresse delivers first campaign speech at the Mutualite in Paris since winning the nomination for the centre-right "Les Republicains" party.

11 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SERBIA-PROTEST/ENVIRONMENT (PIX) (TV) Green groups to protest across Serbia in new wave of protest

Environmentalist groups plan to protest across Serbia against Rio Tinto's plans to open a lithium mine and despite a decision by President Aleksandar Vucic and the government to change contested laws that triggered two previous weekend protests which have led to blockades of roads and highways in cities across the country. 11 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

