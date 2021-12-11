Left Menu

Chumbak welcomes back customers in its stores with Christmas Cheer!

Indias most vibrant home decor and furnishing brand has decked up its halls this Christmas to welcome its customers across their 50 stores.With a bunch of gifting options from dcor, dining, storage and more, Chumbak has gifts for everyone.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 11-12-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 10:18 IST
Chumbak welcomes back customers in its stores with Christmas Cheer!
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season of cheer, and who does it better than Chumbak. India's most vibrant home decor and furnishing brand has decked up its halls this Christmas to welcome its customers across its 50+ stores.

With a bunch of gifting options from décor, dining, storage, and more, Chumbak has gifts for everyone. The Christmas collection also includes holiday-inspired fabrics for their newly launched furniture range. So, if customers are looking for some colonial-style furniture with a modern spin and Christmas cheer, they know where to go! As everyone gets their homes ready to celebrate this season of joy, gifts & get-togethers are on everyone's minds. Pick and choose from planters, cushion sets, wooden platters, ceramics for dinnerware, vibrant table linen from Chumbak's latest collection inspired by the Holiday season.

Vasant Nangia, CEO Chumbak added: ''The festive season brings with it reasons to meet and gift each other. This year has been tough on all and this is the time to lay back, relax and enjoy yourself with your loved ones. We at Chumbak have put together a great collection and bunch of surprises for our customers and we're looking forward to welcoming them back in stores.'' Making this month even more special, Chumbak has planned for in-store events and surprises with Secret Santa giveaways and special offers running for everyone who visits the store. Also don't miss a chance to participate in Christmas special events on 11th December at Chumbak's exclusive brand stores at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, Vittal Mallya, Bangalore, and JM Road, Pune. Visit the website www.chumbak.com or log on to the app to know more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021