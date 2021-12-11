Left Menu

Kolkata flyover in poster tweeted by Tripura govt handle triggers row

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 15:12 IST
Kolkata flyover in poster tweeted by Tripura govt handle triggers row
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition CPI(M) and TMC hit out at the Biplab Kumar Deb government in Tripura on Saturday after a poster tweeted by an official handle had the photo of a flyover of Kolkata.

The opposition parties claimed that the state government was ''renting'' the development works of other states to flaunt its success after Kolkata's Sealdah flyover found a place in the poster of a slogan writing competition on Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations.

Amid the opposition attacks, the poster, tweeted by the MyGov Tripura handle, was deleted.

''It is a very shameful act by the BJP-led government in Tripura to showcase West Bengal's flyover for highlighting Biplab Kumar Deb government's success. It looks like a rented campaign by the BJP government,'' said TMC's state steering committee convener Subal Bhowmik.

The CPI(M) also slammed the BJP government, claiming that it had to use the photo of a Kolkata flyover to show off its development works.

Hitting back, the ruling BJP said the comments by the opposition parties show the negativity they cultivate.

''The tweet was in regards to a national-level competition, to show a congested road irrespective of states. It was aimed at making people aware about congested roads. The BJP thinks the nation comprises all the states,'' the party's chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said.

In September, the Maa Flyover in Kolkata found a place in a UP government advertisement, showcasing the development works of the Yogi Adityanath administration.

Last month, the Durgapur airport in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district was tweeted by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation as located in Uttarakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near; South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet and more

Health News Roundup: French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021