Bomb hoax in Erode; police trace caller to Tiruchirapalli

Erode TN, Dec 11 PTI Police on Saturday said a team has gone to Tiruchirapalli to catch a person who made a bomb hoax call.According to the police, the Chennai control room received a phone call a couple of day ago through a mobile phone stating that bombs were placed here in three places -- Erode Municipal Corporation Central Bus stand, Old Clock Tower area, and railway station.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police on Saturday said a team has gone to Tiruchirapalli to catch a person who made a bomb hoax call.

According to the police, the Chennai control room received a phone call a couple of day ago through a mobile phone stating that bombs were placed here in three places -- Erode Municipal Corporation Central Bus stand, Old Clock Tower area, and railway station. The control room police informed the Erode district police. The call turned out to be hoax, the police said.

Later, the Cyber Crime police traced the mobile phone number to Tiruchirapalli, so the team has gone there to nab the person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

