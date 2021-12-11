Land belonging to the `Kabir-panthis' (a sect which follows the teachings of medieval saint Kabir Das) worth hundreds of crores of rupees may have been illegally transferred by Mahants (temple heads) and individual, said the chairman of Bihar Religious Trust Board, Akhilesh Kumar Jain.

The Board has ruled that the land spread over wide-swathes of Bihar is to held by the sect as a whole and ownership claims by individuals will be treated as illegal.

The move will check widespread unlawful sale and purchase of the land of these maths. The decision was taken after consulting heads of four Kabir Mutt (monastric order) of Samstipur, Siwan, Vaishali and Varanasi, he said.

''We have reports about many discrepancies in the revenue records of Kabir Math properties in the state. In some cases, `Mahants' of the respective Mutts had the properties registered in their names, which is illegal. Now, we will not allow this practice and instruction have been given that ownership of properties of these Mutts must lie with the sect alone. Decision has been taken with the consent of heads of four Mutts'', Jain told PTI.

Once the landed properties of Kabir Mutts are registered in the name of the sect, it would not be possible for any individual or Mahant to sell them, he said.

''Instructions have also been issued to unregistered Kabir Mutts in the state, to get themselves registered with the Bihar Religious Trust Board. As per the existing the Bihar Hindu Religious Trusts Act 1950, all religious trusts in the state should be registered with the Board”, said the Chairman.

There is a specific provision under Section 43(1) of the Bihar Hindu Religious Trust Act, 1950 for resolving all disputes including removal of encroachment from Trust property.

All District Magistrates and other concerned officers of the Revenue department of districts have also been informed about this decision of the board and they have been asked to coordinate with Kabir Mutts located in their respective areas, he added. Earlier, the state government had announced that ownership of land of temples and monasteries registered or affiliated with the Board will lie with the shrines.

It is believed that around 50 per cent of landed properties of Kabir Mutts in the state have already been sold by heads or individuals of these Mutts. In 2017, the Mahant of Kabir Math, Brahampur, Muzaffarpur had approached district administration for getting 19 acres of land (worth several crores), belonging to Mutt, vacated as it was encroached upon by the local land mafia.

The board is trying to prepare a detailed list of total number of Kabir Mutts operating in the state and also their landed properties,. `Kabir panth' was formed by the followers of Saint Kabir and had begun to extend its base in several parts of Bihar. One of the earliest Mutts founded for Kabirpanthi was at Dhanauti located in Saran district in the state. Later, two more Mutts were founded in Madhubani and Samastipur districts in the state.

