Left Menu

SpiceJet plans to introduce drone delivery service for vaccines, essential goods

SpiceJet will also set up dedicated drone ports at strategic locations across the country.Last year, a SpiceXpress-led consortium had submitted a proposal to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight BVLOS drone operations in response to a DGCA notice inviting Expression of Interest.Based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee, SpiceXpress was granted formal permission by the regulator for conducting experimental BVLOS drone trials in May 2020.

PTI | Mavelikkara | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:21 IST
SpiceJet plans to introduce drone delivery service for vaccines, essential goods
In a statement, SpiceJet said, it plans to introduce customised drones of different payloads, including 0-5 kg, 5-10 kg and 10-25 kg, which have the potential to change India's supply chain capabilities. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Saturday said it plans to introduce drone delivery service to transport vaccines, life-saving medicines and essential goods. The budget carrier said it has partnered with Throttle Aerospace for more than 50 customised high-end drones, while Aeologic will provide the drone software management.

In a statement, SpiceJet said, it plans to introduce customised drones of different payloads, including 0-5 kg, 5-10 kg and 10-25 kg, which have the potential to change India's supply chain capabilities.

The airline said it initially plans to target mid-mile drone deliveries while preparing for last-mile deliveries in future.

"SpiceXpress (the airline's logistics arm) will focus on delivering vaccines, life-saving drugs and essential goods among others to the remotest and farthest corners of the country which is otherwise difficult to reach by the traditional means of transportations," it mentioned.

The airline's initial outreach plan for its drone business encompasses 10 districts with over 150 locations with an aim to achieve over 25,000 deliveries per month, it noted. SpiceJet will also set up dedicated drone ports at strategic locations across the country.

Last year, a SpiceXpress-led consortium had submitted a proposal to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations in response to a DGCA notice inviting Expression of Interest.

Based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee, SpiceXpress was granted formal permission by the regulator for conducting experimental BVLOS drone trials in May 2020. "Throttle Aerospace has successfully completed 100 hours of testing based on the recommendations of the BVLOS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring Committee," the airline said. PTI DSP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021