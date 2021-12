BRIEF-FedEx Spokesperson Says Severe Weather Across Central U.S. Last Night Affected FedEx Express Operations At Co's Memphis Hub In Tennessee

* FEDEX SPOKESPERSON SAYS SEVERE WEATHER ACROSS THE CENTRAL U.S. LAST NIGHT AFFECTED FEDEX EXPRESS OPERATIONS AT CO'S MEMPHIS HUB IN TENNESSEE

* FEDEX SPOKESPERSON SAYS AS A PART OF CO'S CONTINGENCY PLANS TO LESSEN IMPACT ON SERVICE, CO DIVERTED SEVERAL FLIGHTS TO OTHER CITIES DURING THE STORMS * FEDEX SPOKESPERSON SAYS CO'S CREWS ARE SAFE Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)