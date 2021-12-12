Godrej & Boyce to create efficient warehouses by digitally enabling operations

Godrej & Boyce, which has many plans lined up in the logistics or intralogistics space, aspires to be at the top position with regard to creating efficient warehouses by digitally enabling its operation, a top official of the company said.

The move will increase the efficiency, reduce the cost of operation and time of delivery, A M Visvanathan, Executive Vice President – Special Projects, Godrej & Boyce told PTI in an interview while elaborating on how does he see the company's logistics vertical after a decade from now.

Godrej & Boyce is really large as a conglomerate, as a business house and with an extremely wide portfolio, consumer facing businesses, industrial products and now a large vertical which is actually focused on logistics.

With regard to section logistics or intralogistics , there are a lot of plans, he said.

''Godrej has got a lot of plans. It's been working on it for a while and it has got a lot of plans. You can sort of break it into four parts if you want to. Storage, which is the storage industry...You have the fork truck industry....and then there's automation,'' he added.

He further said,''I think 10 years down the line, India will be possibly one of the largest logistics markets in the world because there are certain large economies like China and the US, which will also be growing.

''We(the company) will be number 1 in creating efficient warehouses. ..What does it mean to create an efficient warehouse? We are not talking of automating at the cost of removing people, but we are talking of automation, digitally enabling the operation of a warehouse, which will increase the efficiency, which will reduce the cost of operation, which will reduce the cost of time of delivery,'' he explained.

So there would be lot of predictive data analytics in the future, he said and added that to get the supply chain ready for it or to get therefore the warehousing infrastructure ready for it is a huge opportunity.

Godrej & Boyce operates in the warehousing industry through its businesses, which include Godrej Storage Solutions, and Godrej Material Handling and its joint venture with Germany-based Körber AG – Godrej Korber.

From automated intra-logistics solutions to manufacturing of lift trucks and custom racking solutions with seismic capabilities, Godrej & Boyce is poised to offer an integrated solution for the warehousing industry in India, converting Grade B and C warehouses to structured, automated warehousing facilities.

According to Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej & Boyce, India is poised for strong growth in the infrastructure and warehousing sectors over the next 5 years.

''We strive to be an insights-driven organisation and for that we need to deeply understand changing customer preferences and how we can leverage insights across our diverse businesses to enhance the value we bring to our customers. We want to ensure that these data- led insights guide all our business decisions,'' Holkar said. PTI SID SID ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)