Left Menu

PDP youth convention at party chief Mufti's Srinagar residence barred citing COVID restrictions

Authorities on Sunday did not allow the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to hold a youth convention here citing COVID-19 restrictions.The convention of the youth wing of the party was scheduled to take place at PDP president Mehbooba Muftis Fairview residence on Gupkar Road here.However, all roads leading to the venue were sealed by the police and no movement was allowed on the road.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-12-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 12:33 IST
PDP youth convention at party chief Mufti's Srinagar residence barred citing COVID restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities on Sunday did not allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold a youth convention here citing COVID-19 restrictions.

The convention of the youth wing of the party was scheduled to take place at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's 'Fairview' residence on Gupkar Road here.

However, all roads leading to the venue were sealed by the police and no movement was allowed on the road. Journalists were also barred from moving towards the venue.

A PDP spokesperson claimed that Mufti was placed under house arrest. In an order, the Executive Magistrate, First Class, South Srinagar said in view of the report received from the Senior Superintendent of Police and in view of COVID-19 restrictions in place, "It is hereby ordered that the scheduled youth conference that is to be held by PDP at Gupkar is hereby not allowed.'' The magistrate directed the station house officer concerned to ''ensure'' that no such event takes place ''without the permission of the competent authority.'' PDP spokesperson Najam-us-Saqib said the party activists were barred from moving towards Mufti's residence.

After the convention at Mufti's residence was foiled, the party tried to hold it at its headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here "but the office was also sealed by the administration,'' the spokesperson said.

He claimed that Mufti was placed under house arrest. However, there was no official confirmation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021