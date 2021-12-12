Gujarat: 1 dead, 8 injured as 2 buses collide in Surendranagar

A 60-year-old man was killed and eight people injured after two buses collided in Surendranagar in Gujarat on Sunday, police said. A state transport (ST) bus on its way from Surendranagar to Ahmedabad and a private one coming from the opposite direction collided when the former tried to overtake near Chharad village here, a Lakhtar police station official said.

The deceased was identified as Mansukh Gajjar (60), a passenger of the private bus, while the eight injured, who have been admitted in a government hospital in Surendranagar, were occupants of both vehicles, he said.

The accident took place between Lakhtar and Vitthalgadh, he added.

