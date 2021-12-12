Left Menu

Gujarat: 1 dead, 8 injured as 2 buses collide in Surendranagar

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 12-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old man was killed and eight people injured after two buses collided in Surendranagar in Gujarat on Sunday, police said. A state transport (ST) bus on its way from Surendranagar to Ahmedabad and a private one coming from the opposite direction collided when the former tried to overtake near Chharad village here, a Lakhtar police station official said.

The deceased was identified as Mansukh Gajjar (60), a passenger of the private bus, while the eight injured, who have been admitted in a government hospital in Surendranagar, were occupants of both vehicles, he said.

The accident took place between Lakhtar and Vitthalgadh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

