Gujarat: 1 dead, 8 injured as 2 buses collide in Surendranagar
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old man was killed and eight people injured after two buses collided in Surendranagar in Gujarat on Sunday, police said. A state transport (ST) bus on its way from Surendranagar to Ahmedabad and a private one coming from the opposite direction collided when the former tried to overtake near Chharad village here, a Lakhtar police station official said.
The deceased was identified as Mansukh Gajjar (60), a passenger of the private bus, while the eight injured, who have been admitted in a government hospital in Surendranagar, were occupants of both vehicles, he said.
The accident took place between Lakhtar and Vitthalgadh, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lakhtar
- Chharad
- Ahmedabad
- Mansukh Gajjar
- Surendranagar
- Gujarat
- Vitthalgadh
ALSO READ
Fire in two commercial complexes in Ahmedabad brought under control; no casualties reported
Guj: AMC invites bids for Rs 584-crore sports complex in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad civic body offers Rs 60,000 smartphone to lure people for COVID-19 vaccination
Neeraj Chopra enthrals students from 75 schools at Sanskardham in Ahmedabad
Tata Motors delivers 60 Ultra Urban electric buses to Ahmedabad Janmarg