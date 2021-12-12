Left Menu

Four dead, seven missing after cargo ship sinks off China’s coast

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 17:28 IST
Four dead, seven missing after cargo ship sinks off China’s coast
  • Country:
  • China

Four persons were killed and seven others went missing when a cargo ship they were travelling in sank on Sunday off the coast of Yantai City in east China's Shandong Province.

Rescuers were searching for the seven crew members who have gone missing, the Beihai Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport said.

A total of 14 crew members were on board when the accident occurred, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, three people have been rescued and four others were found dead.

A rescue helicopter and a rescue vessel have been dispatched to search for the missing crew members, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021