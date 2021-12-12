Left Menu

Pumpkart, Figgital to open over 1,200 modern retail stores in UP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 17:33 IST
Pumpkart, Figgital to open over 1,200 modern retail stores in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Online marketplaces Pumpkart.com and Figgital will open over 1,200 modern retail stores in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement.

Pumpkart and Figgital also establish 75 experience centres in all districts of the state.

Both brands ''are going to establish themselves in rural areas by bringing rural e-commerce on their platform'', K S Bhatia, founder and CEO of Pumpkart and Figgital, said, according to the statement.

The statement added that Pumpkart has carved a place for itself in the industry by opening 75 modern retail stores across southern India within a year.

The company aims to bring well-known brands to a single place and provide opportunities to franchisees and rural retailers to scale their business, said Bhatia.

Figgital aims to disrupt the mass market by providing multi-brand electronic products in tier-III, IV, and rural areas, according to the statement.

Figgital's concept of 'store on wheels' is not new but it is definitely one of the firsts in the multiple consumer electronics space, it said.

The company aims to open technologically driven stores rather than the common brick-and-mortar stores, including 75 experiences centres of both the brands in every district of UP.

''Next in the pipeline is our online hyperlocal B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) platform, which will democratise the market of consumer electronics as well as farm equipment in rural areas,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021