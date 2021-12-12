3 injured as tractor-trolley hit by passenger train in Bihar

Left Menu

Three persons were injured in Bihars Jehanabad district on Sunday when a tractor-trolley laden with bricks was hit by a passenger train which also had a coach derailed as a result of sudden braking, officials said.According to Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway zone, the accident took place around 12.30 PM between Jehanabad and Nadaul stations.The driver of the Gaya-Patna MEMU passenger applied emergency brakes which averted a major mishap.

PTI | Jehanabad | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 17:48 IST
Three persons were injured in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Sunday when a tractor-trolley laden with bricks was hit by a passenger train which also had a coach derailed as a result of sudden braking, officials said.

According to Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway zone, the accident took place around 12.30 PM between Jehanabad and Nadaul stations.

''The driver of the Gaya-Patna MEMU passenger applied emergency brakes which averted a major mishap. However, a wheel of one of the coaches got derailed in the process,'' the CPRO said.

Senior officials from the divisional headquarters at Danapur and the zonal head office in Hajipur have reached the spot and normal rail traffic would be restored in due course, he said.

Meanwhile, the tractor-trolley has been seized and a search launched for the driver who abandoned the vehicle and ran away when the train came very close, Jehanabad GRP police station SHO Lallu Singh said.

He said once caught, the driver will face action for ''illegally'' trying to drive through the tracks though it was not a level crossing. Singh said three passengers of the train have received minor injuries and they were discharged after being administered first aid.

