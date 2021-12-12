NH-334B set to be completed by Jan 2022: Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the National Highway-334B, which starts at Baghpat near the UP-Haryana border and ends at Rohna in Haryana is set to be completed by next month.
The Road Transport and Highways minister in a series of tweets, said National Highways (NHs) are growing at unprecedented pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
''The project, NH-334B is nearing completion with ~93% progress and is targeted for an early completion by 3 months in January 2022,'' Gadkari said in a tweet.
He said NH-334B will provide seamless connectivity from UP to Rajasthan border via Haryana, ensuring that users can bypass Delhi traffic.
The Minister informed that the NH-334B also crosses NH-44 providing direct access to commuters to Chandigarh and Delhi.
