Left Menu

NH-334B set to be completed by Jan 2022: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 18:28 IST
NH-334B set to be completed by Jan 2022: Gadkari
Union Ministry Nitin Gadkari. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the National Highway-334B, which starts at Baghpat near the UP-Haryana border and ends at Rohna in Haryana is set to be completed by next month.

The Road Transport and Highways minister in a series of tweets, said National Highways (NHs) are growing at unprecedented pace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The project, NH-334B is nearing completion with ~93% progress and is targeted for an early completion by 3 months in January 2022,'' Gadkari said in a tweet.

He said NH-334B will provide seamless connectivity from UP to Rajasthan border via Haryana, ensuring that users can bypass Delhi traffic.

The Minister informed that the NH-334B also crosses NH-44 providing direct access to commuters to Chandigarh and Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021