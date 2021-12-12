Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Ashu Suyash as director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:58 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Ashu Suyash as director
Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Ashu Suyash as independent director of bank for a period of 5 years.

The appointment is effective from January 24, 2022, up to January 23, 2027, the private sector lender said in a statement.

Suyash was managing director of rating agency CRISIL, it said.

The board has also approved raising Rs 5,000 crore in through debt instrument in one or more tranches next fiscal, it added.

