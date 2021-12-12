'Raahgiri Day' organised on 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh' theme in South Delhi's CR Park

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) on Sunday organised 'Raahgiri Day' on the theme 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virrudh' in South Delhi's CR Park where AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi appealed to people to turn off vehicles at the red light to reduce pollution, an official statement said.

The event was organised on the CR Park main road between pocket 40 and K1 Block.

As part of the programme, streets were opened for the public and were completely free of traffic between 7.30 am and 10.30 am.

Thousands of school children and people participated in the programme while complying with COVID-19 norms, the statement said.

MLAs Atishi and Bhardwaj arrived at the CR Park on bicycles to campaign against pollution. They encouraged the people to use public transport as much as possible to reduce pollution and said that walking and cycling are great options for commuting. ''Please turn off your vehicles at the red light to protect your city. I rode a bicycle for the first time in ten years today. The specialty of Raahgiri Day is that people from all walks of life take out one morning for a pollution-free Delhi,'' Kalkaji MLA Atishi said in the statement.

Both legislators spent the morning with the public, encouraging the people to stay healthy by participating in sports such as Zumba, Yoga, and Cycling. Women, children, and elders who came there early in the morning participated in activities and expressed their appreciation for it, the statement said.

''One of the objectives of running the Raahgiri campaign is to make the public aware of the option of walking. The Delhi government is engaged in a lengthy war to reduce Delhi's pollution, a battle in which the general public plays a role,'' Atishi said.

The event was organised by the Delhi government in association with the Raahgiri Foundation.

