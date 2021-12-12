Accident involving bus, 2 trucks on Mumbai-Pune Expressway kills 3, injures 15

Three people were killed and 15 injured after a truck dashed into a bus that went on to hit another vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway under Khopoli police station limits, an official said on Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday night when a truck hit a bus, which went on to dash into another truck, he said.

''The driver of one of the trucks, identified as Jagadish Palli (50), and two others, Nitesh Kamble (28) and Bablu Sultan (28) died. Ten people traveling in the bus and five others working on the road were injured,'' he said.

A case has been registered for causing death by negligence and other offences like rash driving against the driver of the first truck, but no arrest has been made as yet, the Khopoli police station official informed.

