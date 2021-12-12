Left Menu

BSP announces names of 3 more candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 22:00 IST
The BSP on Sunday announced the names of three more candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

The Mayawati-led party is going to contest the Punjab polls in an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Kuldip Singh Lubana will be fielded from Jalandhar North, while Kamaljit Chawla will contest the polls from Dinanagar, a statement issued by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said.

Harmohan Sandhu will be the party nominee from Chamkaur Sahib, it added.

The BSP has so far announced the names of 17 candidates for the Punjab polls, the statement said.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

