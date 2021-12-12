Israel imposing travel ban for Britain, Denmark, Belgium over Omicron spread - official
Israel on Sunday announced it was adding Britain, Denmark and Belgium to its "red" list of countries that Israelis are forbidden to visit, citing concern over the spread of the Omicron variant.
The travel restrictions for the three countries will go into effect on Wednesday, a senior Israeli health official told a news conference. Israel has already banned the entry of foreigners to try to stem infection rates.
