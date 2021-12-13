PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Airlines call for UK support after Omicron dents recovery hopes https://on.ft.com/3oLG5rh Tax rebates fuel UK film and TV boom https://on.ft.com/3ESHgKY

Record EU carbon price boosts clean fuel economics https://on.ft.com/31Y3Ao8 UK construction groups call for green shake-up of public procurement https://on.ft.com/3oPPVbO

Overview The British airline industry has called for a new economic support package for scrapping of additional testing of fully vaccinated passengers.

Tax rebates worth more than 4 billion pounds ($5.30 billion) over six years have helped fuel a boom in UK's film and television production transforming the country into a global entertainment hub and raising concerns about staff shortages and facilities. Last week, the EU carbon allowances price hit a record high of more than 90 euros ($101.75), with escalating prices transforming the economics of clean fuels like green hydrogen and decarbonisation technology.

In order to slash carbon emissions, some of Britain's largest construction firms and contractors have called on the government to overhaul the procurement process for public building projects. ($1 = 0.7544 pounds) ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

