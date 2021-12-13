Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 13

Headlines Airlines call for UK support after Omicron dents recovery hopes https://on.ft.com/3oLG5rh Tax rebates fuel UK film and TV boom https://on.ft.com/3ESHgKY Record EU carbon price boosts clean fuel economics https://on.ft.com/31Y3Ao8 UK construction groups call for green shake-up of public procurement https://on.ft.com/3oPPVbO Overview The British airline industry has called for a new economic support package for scrapping of additional testing of fully vaccinated passengers. Tax rebates worth more than 4 billion pounds ($5.30 billion) over six years have helped fuel a boom in UK's film and television production transforming the country into a global entertainment hub and raising concerns about staff shortages and facilities.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 06:43 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Airlines call for UK support after Omicron dents recovery hopes https://on.ft.com/3oLG5rh Tax rebates fuel UK film and TV boom https://on.ft.com/3ESHgKY

Record EU carbon price boosts clean fuel economics https://on.ft.com/31Y3Ao8 UK construction groups call for green shake-up of public procurement https://on.ft.com/3oPPVbO

Overview The British airline industry has called for a new economic support package for scrapping of additional testing of fully vaccinated passengers.

Tax rebates worth more than 4 billion pounds ($5.30 billion) over six years have helped fuel a boom in UK's film and television production transforming the country into a global entertainment hub and raising concerns about staff shortages and facilities. Last week, the EU carbon allowances price hit a record high of more than 90 euros ($101.75), with escalating prices transforming the economics of clean fuels like green hydrogen and decarbonisation technology.

In order to slash carbon emissions, some of Britain's largest construction firms and contractors have called on the government to overhaul the procurement process for public building projects. ($1 = 0.7544 pounds) ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021