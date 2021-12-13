Left Menu

2 killed, 3 injured after truck hits car in MP

The accident took place around 8 pm on Sunday between Maksi town and Shajapur district headquarters, about 150 km from the state capital Bhopal, when the victims were going to Ujjain from Ashok Nagar, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.Those traveling in the car were changing a punctured tyre on a roadside near an eatery when a container truck hit their vehicle, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-12-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 09:24 IST
2 killed, 3 injured after truck hits car in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a container truck hit a stationary car on Agra-Mumbai Road in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, police said on Monday. The accident took place around 8 pm on Sunday between Maksi town and Shajapur district headquarters, about 150 km from the state capital Bhopal, when the victims were going to Ujjain from Ashok Nagar, Maksi police station in-charge Gopal Singh Chouhan said.

Those traveling in the car were changing a punctured tyre on a roadside near an eatery when a container truck hit their vehicle, he said. Two persons, identified as Rajiv Singh and Shivjeet Singh Yadav, both residents of Ashok Nagar, died on the spot. Three others - a woman and two boys aged 2 and 19 years - were injured and admitted to Shajapur district hospital, he said. After the accident, the truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind, the official said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021