Tega Industries shares list with nearly 68 pc premium

Shares of Tega Industries Ltd, manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, on Monday listed with a premium of nearly 68 per cent against its issue price of Rs 453.

It debuted at Rs 753, reflecting a premium of 66.22 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further zoomed 69.33 per cent to Rs 767.10.

On NSE, it listed at Rs 760, a gain of 67.77 per cent.

The initial public offer of Tega Industries received an overwhelming response from investors as it got subscribed a whopping 219.04 times on the last day of subscription on December 3.

The initial public offer had a price range of Rs 443-453 a share.

Kolkata-based Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining, and bulk solids handling industry through its wide product portfolio.

