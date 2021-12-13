Left Menu

MP: Guna district PRO dies in road accident

PTI | Guna | Updated: 13-12-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 11:04 IST
MP: Guna district PRO dies in road accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The public relations officer of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district administration was killed after his car overturned here on Monday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place when the PRO, K P Dangi (58), was returning to Guna from Berasia town in the state capital Bhopal, located about 200 km from here, after attending a marriage function, sources said.

Dangi was alone in the car and driving himself when his vehicle hit a road divider and overturned, sub-divisional officer of police Munish Rajoria said.

He died while being rushed to Biora town for treatment, the official said.

A probe is underway into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021