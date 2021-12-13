Left Menu

Gravita India starts new battery recycling unit in Guj; plans to invest Rs 62 cr

This will result in optimisation of logistics cost coupled with reduction in the working capital cycle of the company, it said.Overall, the company said its plant is well positioned to cater to the growing demand from overseas markets and with higher operational efficiency it is expected to further enhance profitability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:02 IST
Gravita India starts new battery recycling unit in Guj; plans to invest Rs 62 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Recycling firm Gravita India on Monday said it has operationalised its new battery recycling unit near Mundra Port in Gujarat and plans to invest a total of Rs 62 crore to enhance its overall capacity to 48,000 MTPA.

In Phase-I, the plant has a capacity of 19,500 MTPA and the company has incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 32 crore on it, out of which Rs 26 crore has been funded through external borrowings and remaining by internal accruals, Gravita India said in a regulatory filing.

''Going forward, the company has plans to incur additional capital expenditure of Rs 30 crore on this facility so as to increase the capacity of this plant from 19,500 MTPA to 48,000 MTPA,'' it added.

Gravita said it expects an increase in share of higher-margin business from the key overseas market across lead, aluminium and plastic recycling segments. ''Closer proximity to the port will increase efficiency of operations as import of scrap and export of finished goods will be carried out using the same port. This will result in optimisation of logistics cost coupled with reduction in the working capital cycle of the company,'' it said.

Overall, the company said its plant is ''well positioned to cater to the growing demand from overseas markets and with higher operational efficiency it is expected to further enhance profitability''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021