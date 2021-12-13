Korikart Created a Milestone with its Profitability Rate Reaching 600 percent in 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Korikart, India’s leading one-stop-shop that offers a wide range of Korean products, witnessed a surge of 600% in the sales since the brand's inception. Strengthening the tides of K-wave in the country, the brand inspired a higher consumer engagement leading to high profitability. Owing to the fact of how people embraced the brand with warmth, the leading name in the market has also launched its first video commerce channel, Korikart TV Home Shopping, through Tata Sky to promote Korean product videos available on Korikart. Korikart offers a wide range of premium-quality Korean products including beauty, food, fashion, home & kitchen, and among others. The brand’s surging sales and numbers have evidently secured a space for Korikart in the Indian industry. Discussing digits, one shall notice how the Korean venture led by Mr. Seo Youngdoo has sold roughly 2500 and 500 pieces across the cosmetics and food domain respectively during the festive season alone. With India's growing interest in Korean culture and witnessing a six-fold success, the platform is all set to treat its consumers with a Christmas surprise. With heavy discounts up to 75% across all categories, Korikart has announced a sale from December 10 - January 10, 2022. Commenting on the sales and growth, Mr. SeoYoungdoo, CEO and Founder, Korikart, said, “Korean products have become the talk of the town in the last one year, thanks to the emergence of K culture in India. We have received a positive response from cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and the Northeast states of India in categories such as beauty, food, education, home, and personal care. With the overwhelming reaction, we also inaugurated an offline store in DLF Gurgaon, and as the year comes to an end, we estimate a 60 to 70 percent boost in our festive sales.” Furthermore, the company is broadening its reach, with plans to open two franchise stores in Jaipur and Mumbai by next year. Korikart is also searching for new franchise partners to invest in Korikart brands. About Korikart Korikart is a one-stop online store that provides premium multiple Korean products in India. It’s a multi-brand store that has been designed to meet the growing needs of the customers in India who are looking forward to acquiring Korean quality products. It is not only the first E-commerce platform to introduce video E-commerce but also approaching customers with shop-in-shop and TV Home Shopping experience. The brand’s USP includes catering to its customers with K-Beauty products along with providing them a visual demonstration of the products through various videos. Korikart’s dynamic team regularly uploads videos providing complete guidance of the usage of the products they sell. Korikart offers all kinds of food, cosmetics, and fashion and lifestyle products directly imported from Korea without the involvement of any middlemen. Website link: korikart.com. Image: Korikart created a milestone with its profitability rate reaching 600% in 2021 PWR PWR

