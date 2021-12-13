Premier Handball League launches Rajasthan franchise

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Monday announced Rajasthan Wolverines as the third team for the inaugural edition of its franchise-based league. The two other franchises are Garvit Gujarat and Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan Wolverines has been bagged by real estate company Shatvik Corporation and it will be among the six participating teams.

''Rajasthan as a state has a hearty handball playing culture and has also been instrumental to the beginnings of many sporting leagues. ''Rajasthan has a robust attitude towards sports and fitness and thereby becomes an important state to join the Premier Handball League,'' said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)