Left Menu

Premier Handball League launches Rajasthan franchise

The Premier Handball League PHL on Monday announced Rajasthan Wolverines as the third team for the inaugural edition of its franchise-based league. Rajasthan has a robust attitude towards sports and fitness and thereby becomes an important state to join the Premier Handball League, said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 12:19 IST
Premier Handball League launches Rajasthan franchise
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Monday announced Rajasthan Wolverines as the third team for the inaugural edition of its franchise-based league. The two other franchises are Garvit Gujarat and Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan Wolverines has been bagged by real estate company Shatvik Corporation and it will be among the six participating teams.

''Rajasthan as a state has a hearty handball playing culture and has also been instrumental to the beginnings of many sporting leagues. ''Rajasthan has a robust attitude towards sports and fitness and thereby becomes an important state to join the Premier Handball League,'' said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021