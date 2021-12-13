DIAL introduces e-boarding facility at Delhi airport

Delhi airport operator DIAL has introduced an e-boarding facility for passengers at all the three terminals of the airport, according to a statement issued on Monday.

''All boarding gates have contactless e-boarding gates with boarding card scanners, which will allow passengers to flash their physical or e-boarding cards to verify flight details and once done, they can proceed for security checks,'' the statement issued by the GMR-group led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.

The e-boarding gates have been set up at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 and deployment is in progress at Terminal 1, it noted.

The procedure not only minimises the touching of facility surfaces and interaction among people in the times of COVID-19, but also shortens the boarding time, the DIAL said.

This technology has reduced 50 per cent of the transaction time, resulting in lower queues, and has also improved the security aspect as the boarding card details are verified with the back offices of the airlines, it mentioned.

Meanwhile, the DIAL has also installed e-processing kiosks at the entry gates of Terminal 2 and over the next few weeks, these would be installed at Terminal 3 and Terminal 1, it noted.

The e-processing kiosks are at the entry gates of the airport terminal while the passengers have to go through the e-boarding gates before the security check inside the airport terminal.

''This (e-processing kiosks at the entry gates) will further reduce the travel documents validation time for CISF personnel significantly and thus, offer an end-to-end seamless and contactless digital travel experience to the passengers,'' the statement said. PTI DSP RC

