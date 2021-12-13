Left Menu

90+ My Tuition App to hire more than 3,000 people in FY23

Edtech start-up 90 My Tuition App on Monday announced that it will hire more than 3,000 employees across the country by the first quarter of 2022-23, to support its growth and expansion plans within India.The company, after the launch of the 13 State Education Boards and CBSE curriculum on its app, has seen a surge in its user base, the start-up said in a statement.This hiring will be mainly in areas of business operations, sales and marketing, it added.We plan to increase our overall headcount by a whopping 700 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:31 IST
90+ My Tuition App to hire more than 3,000 people in FY23
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech start-up 90+ My Tuition App on Monday announced that it will hire more than 3,000 employees across the country by the first quarter of 2022-23, to support its growth and expansion plans within India.

The company, after the launch of the 13 State Education Boards and CBSE curriculum on its app, has seen a surge in its user base, the start-up said in a statement.

This hiring will be mainly in areas of business operations, sales and marketing, it added.

''We plan to increase our overall headcount by a whopping 700 per cent. With the launch of 13 State Education Boards and CBSE curriculum on our app, we have witnessed a growing demand for our app. To cater to this rise in demand, we need to strengthen our existing workforce,'' 90+ My Tuition App Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Smijay Gokuldasan said.

Currently, the company's sales team is actively present in six key states and it plans to expand it across the country, he said.

''We plan to add more than 3,000 professionals to our existing talent pool by the first quarter of 2022-23, which will anchor our next growth phase,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021