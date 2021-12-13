90+ My Tuition App to hire more than 3,000 people in FY23

Edtech start-up 90+ My Tuition App on Monday announced that it will hire more than 3,000 employees across the country by the first quarter of 2022-23, to support its growth and expansion plans within India.

The company, after the launch of the 13 State Education Boards and CBSE curriculum on its app, has seen a surge in its user base, the start-up said in a statement.

This hiring will be mainly in areas of business operations, sales and marketing, it added.

''We plan to increase our overall headcount by a whopping 700 per cent. With the launch of 13 State Education Boards and CBSE curriculum on our app, we have witnessed a growing demand for our app. To cater to this rise in demand, we need to strengthen our existing workforce,'' 90+ My Tuition App Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Smijay Gokuldasan said.

Currently, the company's sales team is actively present in six key states and it plans to expand it across the country, he said.

''We plan to add more than 3,000 professionals to our existing talent pool by the first quarter of 2022-23, which will anchor our next growth phase,” he added.

