Left Menu

Shriram group announces merger of 3 companies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 15:50 IST
Shriram group announces merger of 3 companies
  • Country:
  • India

Three Shriram group companies on Monday announced their merger to create the country's largest retail finance NBFC in Shriram Finance Ltd, according to a release.

The boards of three companies, Shriram Transport Finance (STFC), Shriram City Union Finance ( SCUF) and their promoter Shriram Capital ( SCL) have approved the merger of SCL and SCUF with STFC, the release said.

The merged entity, to be known as Shriram Finance Ltd, will be the largest retail finance NBFC in the country, it stated.

The merged entity would have a combined asset under management of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the company said in a release.

The merger is subject to the approval of shareholders of SCL, SCUF and STFC respectively and other regulatory approvals.

The board meetings of the three companies were held on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021