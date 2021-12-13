Left Menu

Nandan Terry files Rs 255-cr IPO papers with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:28 IST
Nandan Terry files Rs 255-cr IPO papers with Sebi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nandan Terry, part of the Chiripal group, has filed preliminary documents with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 255 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proceeds of the public issue will be used for payment of debt, for funding working capital requirements and general corporate proposes, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company may consider to raise Rs 40 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If pre-IPO round is undertaken, the issue size will be reduced.

Incorporated in 2015, Ahmedabad-based Nandan Terry is a fully vertically integrated company engaged in principle business of manufacturing terry towels and toweling products.

Apart from manufacturing terry towels and toweling products, the company also sells the cotton yarn manufactured at its units to achieve better sales realisations.

The company's revenues from operations for the financial year 2021 stood at Rs 538.52 crore, a 25.42 per cent surge from Rs 429.39 crore in fiscal 2020, primarily due to an increase in sale of cotton yarn, towel and towelling products.

Its profit for the financial year 2021 was at Rs 23.38 crore, which increased from Rs 1.22 crore in the preceding financial year.

Holani Consultants and BOI Merchant Bankers are the book running lead managers for the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021