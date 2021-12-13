Rajasthan gets investment proposals of Rs 74,312 crore in Bengaluru

The Rajasthan government on Monday said it has got investment proposals of Rs 74,312 crore in Bengaluru, raising 'Invest Rajasthan's' commitment tally above Rs 5 lakh crore.

The Rajasthan government along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had hosted the investment roadshow at Bengaluru on Monday in a series of similar events being held across the country and abroad.

Inking 4 MoUs and 15 LoIs (letter of intents) of over Rs 74,312 crore, the Rajasthan government's investor connect programme at Bengaluru turned in a major milestone in direction of state's advent to 'Invest Rajasthan 2022' investment summit, an official release said.

The success of the roadshow has raised a tally of total committed investment above Rs 5 lakh crore, while several more such events are scheduled in prelude of Invest Rajasthan Summit to be held at Jaipur on January 24-25, 2022, it said.

''Investor enthusiasm at the recent investor connect programmes has testified of their confidence in state's potential and polices of the state government. It has also raised our expectations for grand success of Invest Rajasthan,'' Rajasthan's Industries and Commerce Minister Shakuntla Rawat, who had led a state government delegation to meet investors here, said.

Investments committed from Bengaluru include new technology-based industries such as robotics, EV, technical textile, and renewable energy along with conventional sectors of hospitality, healthcare and real estate Among these is also JSW Neo Energy's proposal to develop a 1000 MW hydro pump-based energy storage plant in Sirohi district at an estimated investment of Rs 4,900 crore, the release said.

Addverb Technologies has plans to develop an industrial automation and robotics products manufacturing unit at Karoli EMC Zone in Alwar district, it said, adding that, investment proposals of Rs 160 crore also received from Mysuru.

