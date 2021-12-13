Left Menu

Nupur Recyclers IPO subscribed fully on Day 1

The company expects to list on December 23 on NSE Emerge.To organise metal scrap market in India, the company has partnered with numerous shredder and floatation plants in Europe and the US for the import of substances such as shredded zinc scrap, zinc die-cast scrap, zurik SS scrap, and aluminium zorba grades.Nupur Recyclers, a metal scrap processing and recycling company, clocked a revenue of Rs 105.98 crore in FY21 and is expected to record more than 50 per cent growth this fiscal, the company said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:41 IST
Nupur Recyclers IPO subscribed fully on Day 1
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nupur Recyclers was fully subscribed on the first day of the issue on Monday.

The public issue reported strong demand from non-institutional investors as well as retail individual investors (RIIs), who oversubscribed the shares, the company said in a statement.

Nupur Recyclers is looking to raise Rs 34.2 crore from the public issue. The company is issuing 57,00,000 shares at a fixed price of Rs 60 per equity share.

The issue will close on Wednesday. Investment banks such as Corporate Capital Ventures are appointed to manage its public issue. The company expects to list on December 23 on NSE Emerge.

To organise metal scrap market in India, the company has partnered with numerous shredder and floatation plants in Europe and the US for the import of substances such as shredded zinc scrap, zinc die-cast scrap, zurik SS scrap, and aluminium zorba grades.

Nupur Recyclers, a metal scrap processing and recycling company, clocked a revenue of Rs 105.98 crore in FY21 and is expected to record more than 50 per cent growth this fiscal, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021