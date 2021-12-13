Institute of Risk Management Declares Results for November 2021 Level-1 Examination in India

• Gagandeep Bhatia and Kavan Shah, from Yes Bank, secured All-India rank with 78.2% while Pranita Barkul, student from Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research, secured 74.3% MUMBAI, India, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute of Risk Management (IRM), the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications, has announced the results of the November 2021 Level-1 examination for India. Gagandeep Bhatia and Kavan Shah, from Yes Bank, secured All-India rank with 78.2%, while Pranita Barkul, student from Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research, secured 74.3%.

Commending all the successful candidates, Kosha Shah, IRMCert, Head of Academics, Institute of Risk Management India Affiliate, said: ''Congratulations to all the candidates who have successfully cleared IRM's Level-1 November examinations. In a rapidly-changing economic landscape, IRM's Level-1 imparts to candidates a strong grounding in the foundational concepts of ERM, opening up career opportunities in the industry of their choice. It equips them with a holistic approach to risk management, preparing them to anticipate and understand emerging risks in order to deploy suitable risk mitigation strategies. Upon clearing IRM's examination, they also join our highly active and supportive community of risk professionals across the globe.'' On her success, Gagandeep Bhatia, President for Risk Management, Yes Bank, said, ''Enterprise Risk Management is necessary as it decides the endurance and vitality of the company. And therefore, it is important for companies to implement the same. IRM Level 1 is the stepping stone towards this journey. The material covers Implementation of ERM in an organization along with Current Global Risks and how they can be addressed. I am thankful to Yes Bank & IRM both, for giving me the opportunity to take up IRM Level 1 and looking forward to taking up Level 2.'' Kavan Shah, Assistant Vice- President for Risk Management, Yes Bank, said, ''With an ever-evolving business environment, globalisation and uncertainties - risk management concepts become industry agnostic. The IRM Level 1 exam provides an engaging platform to initiate this journey of learning, supported by high-quality study material and industry engagements. Managing potential risk using effective tools and data is going to be a major force in the development of risk aware individuals and organisations. Looking forward to IRM's challenging Level 2.'' Expressing her joy, Pranita Barkul, student from Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research said, ''Being an MBA student, it was a great step to start the risk management journey. Risk management is a crucial part of every enterprise, and I am very delighted to enter into this field. The study material provided, and the live sessions conducted, were extremely useful and have quality content. So, overall, it has been an extremely wonderful experience for me.'' IRM Level-1 covers all foundational knowledge of risk identification and mitigation skills that risk professionals require, in order to stay agile in the face of emerging uncertainties. The curriculum has been designed in accordance with ISO 31000 standards, COSO framework, and industry best practices, to ensure that candidates are well-versed in current, global regulations and trends. A combination of case studies, exploration of current affairs, and applied exercises enhances their theoretical knowledge and practical skills in ERM.

IRM-qualified professionals are currently working for leading consulting firms, rating agencies, financial institutions, and as part of risk management teams across different industries. The Level-1 is a stepping stone for risk professionals for pursuing Level 2-5 qualifications on their path to becoming Chief Risk Officers. These qualifications can be pursued along with graduation, post-graduation, or even a professional career. At each stage after Level-1, candidates are entitled to a globally-recognised designation – IRMCert (Level-2), GradIRM (Level-3), CMIRM (Level-4), and CFIRM (Level-5) – upon successful completion.

Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate Headquartered in the UK, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications. IRM has been driving excellence for over 30 years with members across 143 countries. With 360 exam centres in India, candidates can join a professional community of risk leaders by pursuing IRM's 5-level pathway with designations that are globally recognized. IRM qualified candidates and members are working with companies across the globe including Acies Consulting, Swiss Re, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, PwC, EY, Deloitte, Barclays Bank, ANZ Bank, Mastercard, HSBC, IFC - World Bank Group, AIG, BBC and many other organisations.

