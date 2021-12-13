Left Menu

Tega Industries shares zoom over 60 pc in debut trade

The stock settled with a gain of 60.15 per cent at Rs 725.50. On NSE, it listed at Rs 760, a gain of 67.77 per cent. The stock closed at Rs 718, jumping 58.49 per cent.In volume terms, 10.84 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.66 crore on NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Tega Industries Ltd, manufacturer of consumables for the mining industry, on Monday listed with a huge premium and settled over 60 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 453.

It debuted at Rs 753, reflecting a premium of 66.22 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further zoomed 69.33 per cent to Rs 767.10 during the day. The stock settled with a gain of 60.15 per cent at Rs 725.50. On NSE, it listed at Rs 760, a gain of 67.77 per cent. The stock closed at Rs 718, jumping 58.49 per cent.

In volume terms, 10.84 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 1.66 crore on NSE. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,809.57 crore on BSE. The initial public offer of Tega Industries received an overwhelming response from investors as it got subscribed a whopping 219.04 times on the last day of subscription on December 3.

The initial public offer had a price range of Rs 443-453 per share.

Kolkata-based Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining, and bulk solids handling industry through its wide product portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

