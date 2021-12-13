Left Menu

JK Paper issued NCDs worth Rs 125 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 17:12 IST
JK Paper issued NCDs worth Rs 125 crore
  • Country:
  • India

JK Paper Ltd on Monday said it has issued 12,500 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to raise Rs 125 crore from the market on a private placement basis.

This is in accordance with the company's plan to raise Rs 260 crore from the market through NCDs, as informed by it earlier on October 29, 2020, the JK Organisation group firm said in a regulatory filing.

''The Committee of Directors of the company at its meeting held today, pursuant to the said approval of Board of Directors, has issued and allotted 12,500 rated, unlisted, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (series l) of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 125 crore on private placement basis,'' it said.

Over the date of maturity of the NCDs, JK Paper said it would be commencing from May 15, 2023, and would be ending on May 1, 2029.

Shares of JK Paper Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 217.50 on BSE, up 1.68 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021