iQOO India appoints Nipun Marya as CEO

Handset maker iQOO on Monday said it has appointed Nipun Marya as the Chief Executive Officer of its India operations.

For the last five years, Nipun has served as Brand Strategy Director for Vivo India and he will now take up the new role to head iQOO India as the Chief Executive Officer.

Marya will be responsible for driving the growth of iQOO brand and its operations in India as it focusses on growing its market share to cement its position in the premium performance smartphone segment.

He will also focus on strengthening the premium and mid-premium portfolio for iQOO in India.

Under Marya's leadership, iQOO aims to double its online market share in the mid-premium space from 5 per cent to 10 per cent in India by 2022.

''iQOO India is at an exciting juncture right now and its success as a premium high-performance brand is evident from the enthusiastic acceptance amongst young buyers...I am looking forward to driving this next phase of growth for the brand and double the online market share in the mid-premium segment from 5 per cent to 10 per cent by 2022,” Marya said.

iQOO has launched products like iQOO 7, Z5 and Z3in the Indian market. iQOO's smartphones are manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility and uses over 600 vivo service centres across the country for its after-sales services.

